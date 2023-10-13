Why was YSRCP silent over backwardness of north Andhra all these days, asks opposition leaders

October 13, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) criticise the Andhra Pradesh government for issuing a G.O late in the night regarding setting up the Chief Minister’s camp office in the city.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was resorting to “awkward ways” to shift to Visakhapatnam, they alleged.

TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao sought to know why Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was expressing concerns on the backwardness of the north Andhra after “ignoring the region for almost four years and eight months”.

“Even as the issue of three capitals is pending in the court, the YSRCP is using all possible tricks to shift the State administration to Visakhapatnam,” he said.

TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao asked if shifting of the Chief Minister to Visakhapatnam could develop the backward Uttarandhra, then what about the backwardness of Rayalaseema.

MLC Duvvarapu Ramarao said that had the YSRCP been concerned about Visakhapatnam, the party would have resolved the issue of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation by bringing pressure on the Centre. “Many investors have left Visakhapatnam because of the YSRCP,” he alleged.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao alleged that as per the G.O, the government intends to deal with the backwardness of Uttarandhra region, but the fact is that the YSRCP would exploit all the resources of the region.

