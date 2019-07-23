Why ‘smart’ pavements fail to woo citizens

The construction of pavements of international standard undertaken by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) as part of the ‘Smart City’ project has drawn a flak from a section of citizens who say that wider pavements are eating into the roads, creating traffic congestion.

In the aftermath of the Cyclone Hudhud that left a trail of devastation in the city in October 2014 and the citizens endured hard time with no power supply for about a week, the State government had decided to lay underground cable network in certain areas as a pilot project, with a World Bank funding of ₹720 crore. The citizens who welcomed the move is now critical of the same after the cabling network was integrated with the Smart City road design work under the GVMC’s Area Based Development (ADB) project.

Now, several roads in Pandugrangapuram, Kirlampudi and Daspalla Hills are being redesigned as part of the beautification drive which includes the construction of wider pavements and the citizens are opposing the move saying that the smooth flow of traffic has been restricted with the narrowing down of the roads to accommodate wide pavements for pedestrians.

The two-lane roads varying between eight to nine metres have been shrunk to about 6.4 metres.

“Wider pavements are not ideal for some areas. Residents are facing trouble while entering or exiting the driveways due to the narrow width. The corner radius has shrunk to 30 cm. Now, cars while exiting the driveway block the two-way road and the time taken to orient the vehicles along the traffic lane invariably brings the traffic to a halt and causes jam. This pavement concept can work if the road width is around 10 m with a 90 cm curb radius,” explains Shabnam Patel, a former architecture Professor of Andhra University.

Parking woes

Parking is another issue that has come to light with the reduction of road width. “With no parking space on the roadside as the space has given way for the wider pavements, motorists are again parking the vehicles on the already narrow roads, blocking the traffic. Given that the width of an average car is 1.5 m, the space left for plying of vehicles has come down to 4.9 m (two-way),” points out Uday Shirname, preseident of Kirlampudi Residents Welfare Association.

The GVMC claims that the pavements are being constructed following international standards, but the space earmarked for parking is not explained in the concept, says Shabnam Patel, a resident.

According to GVMC officials, a study has been conducted and the narrowest part of the roads have been considered for setting the standards.

“This argument is acceptable. But do international standards suit Indian conditions? We do not mind the upgrade of pavements, but adequate space should be provided for parking. The authorities also see that plans are not approved for the apartments without cellar parking for residents and visitors, ” Sohan Hatangadi, a resident of Pandurangapuram, points out.

Whither user-friendly

Though the officials claim that the wider footpaths would ensure safety of pedestrians, residents ask that what good the wider pavements would do to the roads where movement of pedestrians are minimal. “Wider pavements are necessary for roads passing through Madillapalem, Poorna Market and RTC Complex where the pedestrian movement is high. The road connecting All India Radio with the RK Beach see high pedestrian movement only on occasions such as Visakha Utsav or Navy Day, not more than 10 days a year,” Mr. Uday says.

GVMC officials, however, have countered the argument by saying that the design is as per international standards and people would get tuned to it over a period of time. A senior GVMC official also points out that there is no scope for road widening. Then the residents ask why to build such wide pavements which would not serve the purpose as pedestrian movement is low and vehicular traffic is high in these areas.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana admits that she has received a number of complaints and representations pertaining to this issue. “We will look into the matter,” she says.