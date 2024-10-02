Why is Visakhapatnam Steel Plant not getting the same attention as Tirumala laddu, ask JAC leaders at relay hunger protest

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the People’s and Labour Unions of Visakhapatnam district questioned the State and Union Governments why the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is not getting the same attention as the Tirumala laddu.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will have to face severe consequences from the people if they do not focus on the steel plant and fail to protect it from the Centre’s conspiracy of destabilising the plant in favour of corporate sector, the protesters warned.

From October 1, the JAC has taken out a State-level relay hunger protest in all districts for three days. On the second day, JAC leaders continued the protest at the Gandhi Statue opposite the GVMC office on Wednesday. Former Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Chalam, CPI State joint secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy and CPI(M) State secretary K. Lokanatham were chief guests.

Addressing the gathering at the protest venue, the chief guests including Prof. Chalam said that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is rolling out a red carpet for corporate companies and is trying to weaken the public sector organisations which are the backbone of the economic system and skilled human resources of the country. The privatisation of the Vizag steel is one of his steps, he added.

“Authorities concerned including governments and some individuals and agencies who are part of society are not focusing on issues like the Visakhapatnam steel plant and the plight of thousands of workers and their families, but their focus was made on other issues. We are asking the governments why the attention that was given to ‘laddu’ was not given to the steel plant,” said Prof. Chalam.

Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that the government should immediately merge Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). He warned that if this was not done, all the Telugu people will unite and fight against the government.

Mr. Lokanatham said that after the coalition government came to power, regional parties such as the TDP and JSP did nothing for the plant by putting pressure on the Centre.

JAC Chairman M. Jaggu Naidu said that it was only due to the efforts made by the JAC that the plant is still in the public sector. “No political party supported our protests. Every party has its own agenda,” he alleged.

JAC Vice-Chairman B. Nagabhushanam said that the Modi 3.0 government is bent on privatising the plant. Some of the measures taken by the government such as the layoff of 4,000-odd contract workers, non-allocation of funds and sale of non-core assets of the steel plant were indications of this resolve, he said. He added that women activists would participate in the final day of their protest on October 3 across the State.

