HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Why are you silent on ‘rise in atrocities’ against women, Telugu Mahila president asks Roja

The Tourism Minister did not condemn when the YSRCP leaders made derogatory remarks against the wife of TDP national president in the Assembly, says Anitha

October 04, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
TDP Mahila president V. Anitha addressing the media at the TDP office in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

TDP Mahila president V. Anitha addressing the media at the TDP office in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Telugu Mahila, the women’s wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), president V. Anitha has questioned Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister R.K Roja as to why did she not react to the ‘rise in atrocities against women’ and the complaints about the free flow of liquor and easy availability of ganja in the State.

“No woman in the State will show sympathy to Ms. Roja even if she cries because she has failed to stand by the women during their tough times,” said Ms. Anitha while addressing the media at the TDP office on October 4 (Wednesday).

Ms. Anitha said that Ms. Roja had badly criticised her in the Assembly when the TDP was in power. “Ms. Roja has body-shamed several TDP women leaders during press conferences. Ms. Roja did not condemn when the YSRCP leaders made derogatory remarks against N. Bhuvaneswari [wife of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu] in the Assembly,” said Ms. Anitha.

She said, “When TDP Mahila leaders broke into tears unable to bear the statements made by the YSRCP leaders, the Tourism Minister felt that we were acting. Now, when someone commented against her, she cried before the media. Should we call this acting?”.

The Telugu Mahila leader said that she had lodged police complaints thrice over her mophed photographs on social media and derogatory statements made by miscreants. “Forget about action, even an FIR was not registered. I was only given a receipt. But when a statement is made on a YSRCP woman leader, around 200 police personnel came knocking on the doors,” said Ms. Anitha, while referring to the arrest of TDP leader and former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.

Liquor prohibition

The TDP Polit Bureau member said that when the YSRCP was in the opposition, Ms. Roja and Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma had staged dharnas, demanding the prohibition of liquor. “Why are they silent now when hundreds of people are dying from health ailments by consuming the liquor being sold at the government-run outlets?” she asked.

“If Ms. Roja thinks that she is really fighting for the women’s cause, then she must come to Visakhapatnam and go with me to the gastroenterology ward of the King George Hospital (KGH). I will show her what the YSRCP government has done after promising liquor prohibition in the State,” she added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.