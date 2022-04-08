WHO Innovation Hub Head inaugurates Mobile Eye Screening Unit in Visakhapatnam

Louise Agersnap (right), Head, World Health Organisation (WHO) Innovation Hub, WHO, Geneva, interacting with KBN Manaimala, CEO, Sankar Foundation Hospital, at AMTZ in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit:

A Mobile Eye Screening Unit( V 2 Home) was inaugurated by Louise Agersnap, Head, World Health Organisation (WHO) Innovation Hub, (WHO, Geneva) at Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone (AMTZ) here in connection with World Health Day. The unit was handed over to Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital.

K.B.N. Manimala, Managing Trustee and CEO, Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, explained about the services of the foundation to the visiting dignitary on the occasion. She said that so far the hospital has performed 3,75,666 eye surgeries since its inception. She appreciated AMTZ for associating with Sankar Foundation for providing quality eye care services to the community.

Ms Louise Agersnap was impressed with the activities of Sankar Foundation and evinced keen interest to know about its eye care services. She advised Ms. Manimala to explore innovative practices in eye care management through technology advancements.

The V 2 Home will provide eye screening test at the patient’s doorstep @ Rs 99 through the mobile unit. Patients can opt for the services through mobile app or by calling customer care @ 1800 891 3009 or reach through email: care@amtz.in