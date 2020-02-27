‘White-topping technology extends longevity of roads’

White-topping the existing bitumen (BT) roads is an optimal solution to the deteriorating urban infrastructure as it will reduce maintenance cost, extend life cycle of roads and prevent accidents, Advisor to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board and former Chairman of Indian Concrete Institute Jose Kurian has said.

The white-topped road comes between the bitumen-topped road and cement concrete (CC) road but its life cycle is as good as that of CC road, he told the media here on Wednesday.

The cost of laying one km of BT road between 3.5 m and 4 m width would be around ₹1.25 crore and it would be between ₹2 crore and ₹2.25 crore for CC roads, said Mr. Kurian, adding that white-topped roads were quite suitable to be used as internal roads in cities.

Explaining the process of white-topping of roads, Mr. Kurian said the existing road is milled and a thin layer of 100 mm to 200 mm is laid with pavement quality concrete.

“It’s a proven technology. The cost will be around 25% more than that of bitumen roads. The average resurfacing period for asphalt road is eight to ten years, while the same for white-topped ones is somewhere between 20 and 25 years,” said Mr. Kurian.

Water would damage BT road but would not affect the white-topped ones.

Mr. Kurian said the white-topped roads would reduce the braking time unlike on the roads dotted with potholes and also improve lighting.

‘Trend catching up’

“The technology is catching up slowly in India. Such roads are being laid in several places such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kerala. Around 1,000 km of white-topped roads have been laid across the country,” he said.

Engineering firms can take up pilot projects if a project of at least 300 metres of road is offered, said Mr. Kurian.