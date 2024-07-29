White tiger adopted at Visakhapatnam zoo on International Tiger Day

Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India Ltd adopted a white tiger, named ‘Balu’, at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) on the occasion of International Tiger Day, here on Monday. D.S . Varma, Head-HR&Admin, Vizag Asset of AMNS India Ltd, handed over a cheque for ₹1.90 lakh to Nandani Salaria, Curator, IGZP, towards cost of adoption of the tiger for a year.

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam, situated in an extent of 625 acres, is one of the large category zoos, recognised by the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, in Andhra Pradesh. It houses 920 animals and 90 species of birds, and is one of the exclusive ex-situ facilities available in the country for the conservation of endangered and endemic fauna of Eastern Ghats.

AMNS India Ltd has already installed 300 kw solar power at public institutions like KGH, Victoria Government Hospital (VGH) and old-age homes in the city, under the green energy concept during 2023-24. It has also proposed to install another 30 kw solar power unit at the Biodiversity Park at Madhurawada.

AMNS India has also conducted environmental awareness programmes to students and planted one lakh trees in Visakhapatnam city over a period of time.