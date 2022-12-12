White coat ceremony organised for centenary MBBS batch students of Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam

December 12, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A total of 240 MBBS students donned white coat at the annual white coat ceremony organised for the newly-admitted 2022-23 centenary batch of Andhra Medical College (AMC) here on Monday.

The classes for the batch started from November 15 this year. After completion of one- month foundation course as per the National Medical Council (NMC) norms, the ceremony was held in the presence of medical professors, students and other dignitaries on the AMC campus.

The foundation course includes yoga, meditation, awareness campaigns on ragging, disciplinary measures and dos and don’ts useful for professional medical practitioners.

Participating as the chief guest, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, himself an alumnus of Kurnool Medical College, emphasised the importance of medical education and the role of medical students and their contribution to the society. He also explained the importance of the white coat in medical profession.

The Collector assisted the medical students in wearing white coats on the occasion.

Speaking to The Hindu, AMC Principal G. Butchi Raju said that the college will celebrate its centenary celebrations in July 2023 and the current batch is being called the centenary MBBS batch. “Around 70% of the MBBS batch are girls. The AMC is the eight oldest medical college in the country and the first priority government medical college for the top rankers in Andhra Pradesh because of the sanctity and quality of education here,” Dr. Raju said while adding that number of MBBS seats has been increased to 250 this year.

P. Usharani, Professor of Physiology and Head of Curriculum Committee, administered the Hippocratic Oath and Sushruta Oath prescribed by the NMC to the medical students.

P. Mythili, Superintendent of King George Hospital, attended the ceremony as the guest of honour.