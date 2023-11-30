White Coat ceremony held at GITAM Medical Institute on Thursday

November 30, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The ‘White Coat’ ceremony for newly joined 2023 year batch of MBBS students was held at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) on the university campus at Rushikonda here on Thursday.

The incoming students donned their physician ‘White Coats’ and took the Hippocratic Oath for the first time.

Noted Orthopaedic specialist Dr. S. Adinarayana Rao and his wife Dr. Sashi Prabha attended as guests.

While addressing the students they mentioned that medical care is a priority for society and physicians are privileged to provide that care and build trust with patients and their families.

GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane said that by wearing the white coat, MBBS students were chosen to dedicate their lives to the health needs of society.

GIMSR Dean Dr. S.P. Rao said medicine was a noble profession and requires hard work, dedication, commitment, compassion and empathy.

“GIMSR medical college and hospital announced scholarships to students who got good ranks in NEET. Around 40% of the students who joined 2023 batch representing 19 states utilised the opportunity,” he informed.