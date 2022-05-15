Whitathon Run held in Visakhapatnam to create awareness on retinoblastoma

May 15, 2022 21:11 IST

The first edition of Whitathon Run, being organised by LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), was flagged off by Sivangi Akhil, a retinoblastoma survivor, on Beach Road here on Sunday.

Whitathon Run, initiated in 2018 at Hyderabad, is the institute’s annual event aimed at raising awareness and funds for early diagnosis and treatment of Retinoblastoma, a life and vision-threatening eye cancer in children.

The run was organised in two categories – 3 km and 5 km. The T-shirt for the very first edition of Whitathon was unveiled by Innukurthi Venkateswara Rao, Dronacharya awardee and chief coach of the women international boxing team, and Usha Nagisetty, two-time silver medallist at the international senior world women boxing championship.

One of the most common symptoms of retinoblastoma is white reflex (white glow) in a child’s eye. A ‘white reflex’ in a child’s eye could be a sign of eye cancer and needs immediate medical intervention. With the funds raised, LVPEI has been able to provide free treatment to children with retinoblastoma who come from underprivileged backgrounds. The treatment for eye cancer is very expensive and happens over a longer duration.

Priyanka V Walvekar, ocular oncologist at LVPEI, thanked Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI), Indian Medical Association, Visakhapatnam, Vizag Runners, MRC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and Sharda Bakery for their support in making the event a success.