ADVERTISEMENT

Where have Vizag’s clock towers gone?
Premium

Published - November 16, 2024 09:34 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The new clock tower at Jagadamba Junction, which adds a vintage look to the ever-new port city, makes one wonder about the missing clock towers, which were once a common sight here

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

A view of the clock tower built by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in European style, as part of junctions development programme at Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday on July, 09 2024. It has become a favorite spot for photographers and You Tubers due to it’s colourfull illumination. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Many heritage buildings in Visakhapatnam, particularly those in the Old Town, had clock towers to indicate the time of the day. Those born in the 1960s and 1970s would remember looking at the clock towers at the King George Hospital (KGH) and the Kurupam Market building while passing by them in their childhood. There is a clock tower at the Maharajah Vikrama Deo College of Science and Technology at Andhra University.

ADVERTISEMENT

This clock was visible only to those inside the campus, as other buildings and trees on the university campus got in the way for people to see from the outside.

The tale of timekeepers of Vizagapatam

The foundation stone for the construction of the University College of Science and Technology at Andhra University campus, in Visakhapatnam was laid by the then Governor of Madras and Chancellor of Andhra University, Lt. Col. The Rt. Honourable Sir George Frederick Stanley, on December 1, 1931. Construction was completed in two years, and the buildings were inaugurated by the same governor on December 8, 1933.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inauguration plaque, however, bears the college’s name: Jeypore Vikrama Deo College of Science and Technology. After the death of the then-pro-chancellor of the University, Maharajah Sri Ramachandra Deo, who had no direct successor, on February 20, 1931, Vikrama Deo Verma took over the Jeypore Zamindary in June 1931.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Subsequently, the then Vice-Chancellor Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, along with Alladi Krishna Swamy, the then Advocate General of Madras, mediated through O. Pulla Reddy, ICS, and persuaded Vikrama Deo Verma to donate liberally to the university and the latter readily consented.

“Vikrama Deo Verma executed a bond agreeing to pay towards the recurring expenditure of the University College of Science and Technology, an annual contribution of ₹50,000 for the academic year 1933-34, ₹75,000 for 1934-35 and ₹1,00,000 from the next academic years till such time, when he or his heirs pay up a total sum of ₹15,00,000. The university had decided to rename the college as Jeypore Vikrama Deo (JVD) College of Science and Technology in recognition of his generous endowment to the university,” says V. Edward Paul, a history chronicler and INTACH member.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vizagapatam’s centuries-old heritage under threat

“The clock tower on the imposing college building seems to have been added after the opening of the building. In 1936, Dr. C.R. Reddy, the Vice-Chancellor, had described the clock tower as the crown of the university buildings of Andhra University. He also called it a ‘swadeshi crown’, among all other imported clocks. The clock was manufactured under the guidance and supervision of Dr. H. Parameswaran, Department of Physics, Presidency College of Madras, at his laboratory,” he says.

“The clock tower at JVD College of Science and Technology in Andhra University worked till 2014. It was damaged and stopped working after the Hudhud cyclone struck Visakhapatnam on October 12, 2014. Getting the spare parts and mechanics to repair such an antique clock is difficult. However, the heritage value of the clock cannot be defined in monetary terms,” says Mr. Edward Paul.

A peep into the history of the Naval Coast Battery-Visakhapatnam

While the KGH Clock Tower continues to display the time, the Kurupam Market building was razed to the ground some years ago. Clock towers no longer seem to draw the public’s attention as far as knowing the time is concerned, but they do look in awe at the magnificent clock towers, which add to the splendour of the buildings.

Coming to the present, the district administration constructed a new clock tower at the busy Jagadamba Junction. Though the construction is new, the architects have given it a vintage look, and it has become a new attraction for tourists and visitors to the city. The tower, with its colourful lighting, can be seen in all its grandeur after dark.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

InFocus

The tale of timekeepers of Vizagapatam

B. Madhu Gopal
InFocus

Where have Vizag’s clock towers gone?

B. Madhu Gopal
You're in this story
Spotlight

Marred by mistrust, maladies and meagre grants, welfare schools in Andhra Pradesh struggle to step up

P. Sujatha Varma
Spotlight

Between rock and hard place: housing dilemma of urban poor in Vijayawada

Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

Sanitation workers of Visakhapatnam: Swept under the rug

Harish Gilai

A tribe out of time: how Chenchus have been caught between ancestral past and uncertain future in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore Sravani
InFocus

An epitome of a bond between two soldiers  

T. Appala Naidu
InFocus

Off the battleground, veterans of Military Madhavaram lead the fight to restore their village’s legacy

T. Appala Naidu
Spotlight

Kadambari Jethwani case: a relentless fight for justice

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Forging the high road to sobriety in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma
Spotlight

Vijayawada floods: surviving the wrath of ‘sorrow’

Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

The rise and rise of red sanders mafia

K. Umashankar
Spotlight

Seeding a greener future - an impetus to natural farming in A.P.

P. Sujatha Varma
Spotlight

Unemployment in A.P.’s Kuppam: a long journey to change

K. Uma Shanker
Spotlight

Godavari Valley schooled by dropouts

T. Appala Naidu
Spotlight

Nellore railway station overhaul derails comfort and convenience

The Hindu Bureau
SPOTLIGHT

Why the Rushikonda Hill project is steeped in controversy

Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Polavaram irrigation project: Hopes drowned in uncertainty

G.V.R. Subba Rao
SPOTLIGHT

The struggle for clean water in Vijayawada

Nellore Sravani
SPOTLIGHT

Andhra’s Koya tribe faces brewing conflict over sacred Mahua flower

T. Appala Naidu

Prejudiced past and forsaken future: the DNTs’ battle for dignity

Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

The long road and an arduous journey to development

B. Madhu Gopal
Spotlight

Labourers in Vijayawada in the lurch due to A.P. govt.’s new sand policy

Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

The warp and weft of gloom and unkept promises

K. Umashanker

Muria tribe settlement in Chukkalapadu | Lost in the woods

T. Appala Naidu
A.P. spotlight

Andhra Pradesh poll season promises extra earnings for many

Harish Gilai

Temple PRASAD leaves a bitter aftertaste

V. Kamalakara Rao

Playing with fire, and child safety

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SPOTLIGHT

Textbook printers in Andhra caught in the tender tangle

Nellore Sravani

Andhra vs Odisha: The territorial tussle between two States

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Murky water and a health crisis in Guntur 

The Hindu Bureau
Spotlight

Between drought and despair in Andhra

K. Umashanker

A catch in Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture success story 

Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

Vitriol under the veil of veli 

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Spotlight

Cockfighting | Feathers and fortunes at stake during Andhra Pradesh’s Sankranthi festival

The Hindu Bureau
Spotlight

Rallying for rights

Rajulapudi Srinivas,Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

Perilous pitfalls in Vijayawada: open drains turn death traps

Nellore Sravani

The perils of pollution force people to beg for relocation from a once-green land

V. Kamalakara Rao
Spotlight

The endless battle with caste-based vitriol and violence

P. Sujatha Varma
SPOTLIGHT

Tomato farmers in turmoil  

K. Umashanker
SPOTLIGHT

The care homes in Andhra Pradesh violating child rights 

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SPOTLIGHT

A lifeline takes a troubling turn

B. Madhu Gopal ,Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Andhra Pradesh’s homeless grapples with mental health issues

Nellore Sravani
A.P. Spotlight

The difficult lives of migrant workers in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district

Harish Gilai

Andhra Pradesh’s rice bowl reputation at stake as the water war heats up  

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Spotlight

Unending saga of Chittoor’s child brides

K. Uma Shanker
InFocus

Andhra Pradesh’s Bojjannakonda gets major facelift to draw more tourists

B. Madhu Gopal
InFocus

Barashahid Dargah, a tall symbol of communal harmony in Nellore

S. Murali
Spotlight

Caught between the stars and the sea

A.D. Ranagarajan
Spotlight

Teacher trials: 25 years of toil and tears

P. Sujatha Varma
Spotlight

How Government Order no. 578 upturned the lives of people

V. Kamalakara Rao
Spotlight

Manhole misery: A cry for a cleanup

Nellore Sravani
A.P. Spotight

Dilemma over leopard attacks in the foot path of Tirumala hills

A.D. Rangarajan

The woes of wombs in Andhra Pradesh’s tribal village

T. Appala Naidu

Elephant watchers in Andhra Pradesh are born survivors, living on the edge of subsistence

K. Umashanker

Yanadis tribe: Less visible and left out in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh spotlight

Erratic rain pattern makes farming an unsustainable future in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore Sravani

The tale of tribal loss

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Andhra Pradesh spotlight

Bus to Sambhuvanipalem, tucked in reserve forest, brings cheer to tribals

Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Whose Polavaram is it anyway?

T. Appala Naidu
Spotlight

Defenders of the creek

Nellore Sravani

Ensuring equity in education in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma

Yet another blow to water-starved Rayalaseema

Ramesh Susarla
Spotlight

The slow descent of State-run varsities into oblivion in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Death traps on National Highways in Andhra Pradesh

T. Appala Naidu,Ramesh Susarla,Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Jumbo task at hand

K. Umashanker,K Srinivasa Rao

The emergence of new-age weathermen in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Kumar Boda,Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Health, land and lives lost. For what?

Nellore Sravani
SPOTLIGHT

The untold story of Vizagapatam’s 1780 mutiny

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Misty March lends bumper mango yield

Ramesh Susarla

Staggered harvesting to mitigate losses

K. Umashanker

At the ready, say officials

Tharun Boda

We better mask up

B. Madhu Gopal

Everyone’s rooting for the 2023 batch

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh: All arrangements in place for SSC examination

P. Sujatha Varma
SPOTLIGHT

Erring on the side of caution as influenza cases rise in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda
SPOTLIGHT

Taking the sting out of malaria threat

Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Cool start for searing summer ahead in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda

Weighed down by infra bottlenecks

A.D. Rangarajan

The hard to resist lure of ports

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Hot on the trail of missing phones

Ramesh Susarla
Spotlight

Falling hook, line and sinker in a web of fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee

High time to focus on IT

V. Kamalakara Rao

Andhra Pradesh: Investment destination calling

V. Raghavendra

Achieving abstinence against addiction

Sambasiva Rao M.

There is a crying need for de-addiction centres in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Driving licence issuance | An exasperating test of patience

P. Sujatha Varma
Spotlight

One-year wait to get driving licence cards in Visakhapatnam

B. Madhu Gopal
Spotlight

Tread with caution: Lessons need to be learned from recent stampedes in Andhra Pradesh

Sambasiva Rao M.
Spotlight

Crowd management, dry runs key to handling huge turnouts at public meetings

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Stampede ripples: Will ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ take the hit?

A.D. Rangarajan
Spotlight

Stringent measures will be taken to prevent stampedes, says Sajjala

Sambasiva Rao M.

Only 15% of daily sewage is being treated in A.P., says report

Tharun Boda

Taking the IT route to tackle sanitation

Harish Gilai

With three international airports, A.P. is sitting pretty in civil aviation sector

V. Raghavendra

Maritime infra in A.P. poised for a big leap

V. Raghavendra

Getting the wind in their sails

Sumit Bhattacharjee

PABR to be assessed among four in A.P. for dam improvement project

Ramesh Susarla

Officials neck-deep in damage estimation post-Mandous

A.D. Rangarajan

Cyclone Mandous, an year-end jolt for tobacco growers

S. Murali

Wildlife biologists seek diversion of boats to check mortality of Olive Ridleys in Godavari estuary

T. Appala Naidu

Stage set for Olive Ridley turtles safe nesting at Nagayalanka, Sorlagondi in Krishna district

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Harbouring tenderness amid rough waters

B. Madhu Gopal
Spotlight - Andhra Pradesh

Taking healthcare down to the last family

Tharun Boda

A safety net to fall back on

K. Umashanker

‘No way’ to Family Physician for tribals

Harish Gilai

‘Aim is to make defunct sports arenas available for the public’

Tharun Boda

Blunted blades of Anantapur

Ramesh Susarla

Hockey, football lose their footing

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Making strides in dairy industry

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Cruising through the milk ocean with women at the helm

A.D. Rangarajan

Vijaya Dairy moots more welfare schemes for its farmers

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SPOTLIGHT |

Dairy sector marred by GST impositions, says Sangam Dairy Chairman

‘No consensus among States on scrappage policy’

B. Madhu Gopal

A long way to go for pollution control in Prakasam

S. Murali

Old is no longer gold

Tharun Boda

Caught in a tight knot | The textile crisis plaguing A.P.

P. Samuel Jonathan

The lone spinning mill in Prakasam on verge of closure

S. Murali

Green Climate Fund to help revive mangrove ecosystem

T. Appala Naidu

All eyes on Pulicat restoration project

A.D. Rangarajan

Fresh lease of life for wetlands

V. Raghavendra

Ancient stone tools found in Prakasam lead to startling revelations 

P. Sujatha Varma

Discovery of menhirs throws light on prehistoric cultures of Guntur region

P. Samuel Jonathan

Megalithic burial sites in Prakasam cry for attention

S. Murali

Telangana State Waqf Board locked in tangles

Syed Mohammed

Pedestrians in peril

Tharun Boda

Paving the way for encroachment-free pavements

Ramesh Susarla

Exploring ways to ward off exam stress

P. Sujatha Varma

New exam pattern evokes mixed feelings in Prakasam

S. Murali

New system puts weak students at a disadvantage, fear teachers

Ramesh Susarla

Drug trade thrives in darknet

Sumit Bhattacharjee

‘Aged beggars, leprosy-hit are lured to peddle ganja’

K. Umashanker

Drug mafia wooing students, claim police

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Myriad ways of traffickers

Harish Gilai

Penna, the river of sorrow for Nellorians

S. Murali

Tirupati awaits monsoon as a ‘sitting duck’?

A.D. Rangarajan

A permanent solution remains elusive for A.P.’s flood-prone areas

Tharun Boda

Man on the streets after losing crores in crypto currency fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee 10262

Cashing in on post-pandemic financial distress

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Brazen fleecing: High interest rates, hidden charges

S. Murali

Loan tr’apps’

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Andhra Pradesh: Blame game in Chittoor district over pass percentage in SSC, Intermediate exams

K. Umashanker

Banking on education reforms in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh: Multiple issues confronted students in Prakasam during Class X and Intermediate exams

S. Murali

Linking Aadhaar to payment may deprive Adivasis of cash transfer

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Welfare eludes Prakasam’s poor

S. Murali

Aadhaar linking of beneficiary bank accounts turns a challenge

Ramesh Susarla

Chittoor’s black spots claim 135 lives in three years

K. Umashanker

An integrated approach to minimising road crashes

P. Sujatha Varma

Kurnool, Anantapur highways turn death traps

Ramesh Susarla

Accidents rise as roads crumble

Harish Gilai

Paddy growers in Nellore at their wits’ end

S. Murali

Protracted procurement?

P. Samuel Jonathan

Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi temple: A marvel in stone

Bhumika K.

Andhra Pradesh: Man-animal conflict turns into a vexed issue in Chittoor

K. Umashanker

Is Telugu cinema set for a change of scene?

Appaji Reddem

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US