When pictures told more than thousand words

Photographer of international repute Destin Sparks had once said, ‘Photography is the story I fail to put into words’. And this was pictorially displayed by the photo journalists from various media houses on the World Photography Day as a two-day exhibition began at Visakha Museum here on Monday.

More than 27 photo journalists showcased around 280 frames, depicting various facades of news, issues and life, at the expo. The exhibits were subtle, but depicted reality, by covering various aspects ranging from lifestyle of tribal people to the tourism face of the city, the pain and pleasure in sports, civic issues to the problems that people face in day-to-day life.

“Photo journalist play a vital role in depicting the reality of life through their works. A photograph speaks a thousand words. And this should be kept in mind by photographers as a lot depends on what they intend to say through their frames,” said Collector V. Vinay Chand after inaugurating the expo.

Appreciating the work of the photographers, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said most of the exhibits were exceptional and convey a lot of insight.

August 19, is celebrated as World Photography Day, and the senior photographers who were present explained to the visitors on the importance of the day and how photography has evolved from the black and white days to colour, and from the manual chemical processing days to the digital concept.

“The invention of daguerreotype, a photographic processes in 1937, is credited to Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce, from France. On January 9, 1839, The French Academy of Sciences announced the process and on August 19, 1839, the French government announced the invention, and that is why this day is celebrated as World Photography Day,” said senior photographer B.K. Agarwal.