What is so great about TDP rule in Andhra Pradesh?, Botcha questions Pawan Kalyan

August 19, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday questioned Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan on what grounds did he like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)‘s rule and felt it was better than that of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

He said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan might have been unaware that people who have suffered during the TDP rule, are now leading a happy and peaceful life, with the support of the welfare schemes being provided by the government.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP office here, Mr. Satyanarayana said that it was the TDP which made people to suffer. While Janmabhoomi committees exploited the public, there was an increase in farmers’ suicides, he said.

He came down heavily against TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and Mr Pawan Kalyan. He alleged that the motto of the campaigns being organised by the three leaders is nothing but to spread false propaganda against the State Government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Recalling the allegations made by Mr. Pawan Kalyan during the recently concluded ‘Varahi Yatra’, Mr. Satyanarayana said “Unlike the Praja Vedika at Amaravati, which is an unauthorised construction, all the constructions on Rushikonda Hill are government buildings. I do not understand what is the problem with these people when constructions were being made on tourism lands.”

The Minister also said that it was Mr. Naidu, who accepted Special Package instead of Special Category Status. The TDP do not has right to question about the SCS and Mr Pawan Kalyan should question Mr. Naidu about it, instead of blaming the YSRCP, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

He said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan do not have maturity and knowledge on politics. He should take Mr. Jagan as an inspiration to excel in politics, he said.

