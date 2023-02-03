Wetlands Day event held at Kondakarla Ava

February 03, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Wildlife enthusiasts, nature lovers, birdwatchers and over 1,000 students, of various schools from Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts, participated in a mega event organised by the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), on the occasion of World Wetlands Day, at Kondakarla Ava wetland Thursday.

Different activities like bird walk, nature walk, talks on wetlands by experts, release of fish fingerlings into the wetland, showcasing of different traditional methods of sustainable fishing by the fisher community to highlight the importance of wetlands were organised on the occasion.

NGOs like East Coast Conservation Team and WCTRE participated and provided expert inputs to the participants. Padma Shri C.V. Raju, who participated in the programme, talked about Etikoppaka handicrafts. He also displayed the handicrafts for the benefit of the participants.

Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem, Visakhapatnam, participated and displayed mangrove species during the event. The officials from the centre provided valuable inputs with respect to the mangrove ecosystem, different mangrove species, their adaptations and need to conserve them. Wetland photography exhibition and poster presentation by students were also conducted.

Around 600 entries were received and displayed. The IGZP also screened video documentaries on wetlands, highlighting the importance of wetlands, and the need to protect them. Boating activities in coordination with local fishers were organised. The event also saw participation from the corporate sector.

Curator, IGZP and District Forest Officer, Ananth Shankar Visakhapatnam, spoke on the importance of wetlands and the efforts by the forest department to conserve the wetlands and involvement of the local communities in wetland conservation.

He appealed to schools, colleges, corporates and civil society to come forward and form an effective partnership with forest department to take forward the issue of conservation of the wetlands in the state of Andhra Pradesh. He also spoke on the efforts to declare Kondakarla Ava as a protected area and improving the habitat quality of the wetland, which is the second largest freshwater wetland in the state.