October 31, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

West Bengal Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Becharam Manna visited the Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam here on Tuesday. The Minister along with his family visited the city to have darshan of the Lord, according to the temple officials. The Minister also toured the city.

