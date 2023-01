January 29, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A well-marked low pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean on Sunday. The weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards over southwest Bay of Bengal by January 30 before intensifying into a depression and reach the Sri Lankan coast by February 1, according to an official release from the Cyclone Warning Centre here on Sunday.