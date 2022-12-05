Welder electrocuted on INS Mysore in Visakhapatnam

December 05, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A welder working on Indian Naval Ship(INS) Mysore at the Naval Dockyard here was electrocuted. Although this incident took place on Saturday night, it came to light on Monday. Malkapuram police have registered a case.

According to Malkapuram Circle Inspector Luther Babu, the deceased was identified as Adari Jagannatha Rao (42) of Janatha Colony at Malkapuram. He was a contract labourer at a private firm carrying out the assigned works in the dockyard. While on duty in the warship at Jetty No. 18, Rao was electrocuted and fell unconscious. He was rushed to INS Kalyani Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.