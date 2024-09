Weekly special trains to be operated between Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad and Secunderabad- Brahmapur to clear festival rush

Weekly special trains will be operated between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad and between Secunderabad and Brahmapur, to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Dasara and Chhat festival season.

Train no. 07097 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Special Express train will leave Secunderabad at 4:35 p.m. on Sundays from September 8 to December 1 and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 5:45 a.m. and will leave at 5:47 a.m. to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 6:30 a.m.

In the return direction, 07098 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Special Express train will leave Visakhapatnam at 7:50 p.m. on Mondays from September 9 to December 2 to reach Duvvada at 8:18 p.m. and depart at 8:20 p.m., to reach Secunderabad on Tuesdays at 11:15 a.m.

The Special trains will have stoppages at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Elamanchili, Anakapalli and Duvvada.

These pair of trains will have 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC- 6,Sleeper class coaches- 7, General Second class- 3, Second class cum luggage/ Divyangjan -1 and Motor Car-1 in its composition.

Train no. 07027 Secunderabad – Brahmapur Special Express will leave Secunderabad at 8:15 p.m. on Fridays from September 6 to November 29 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 9:25 a.m. and depart at 9:27 a.m.; Pendurthi at 10:23 a.m., departure at 10:25 a.m.; Kottavalasa at 10:33 a.m., departure at 10:35 a.m.; Vizianagaram 11 a.m., departure at 11:10 a.m.; Chipurupalli at 11:35 a.m., departure at 11:37 a.m.; Srikakulam Road arrival 12.13 p.m. and departure at 12.15 p.m.; Naupada at 12:48 p.m., departure at 12:50 p.m. to reach Brahmapur at 2:45 p.m. on Saturdays.

In the return direction, 07028 Brahmapur – Secunderabad Special Express will leave Brahmapur at 4:45 p.m. on Saturdays from September 7 to November 30 to will reach Naupada at 6:46 p.m., departure at 6:48 p.m.; Srikakulam Road arrival at 7.18 p.m. and departure at 7.20 p.m.; Chipurupalli at 7:50hrs, departure at 7:52 p.m.; Vizianagaram at 8:25 p.m., departure at 8:35 p.m.; Kottavalasa at 9 p.m., departure at 9:02 p.m.; Pendurthi at 9:08 p.m., departure at 9:10 p.m. and Duvvada at 9:40 p.m. and departure at 9:45 p.m. to reach Secunderabad on the next day on 11:35 a.m. on Sundays, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

This train will have stoppages at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Elamanchili, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta and Ichhapuram.

These trains will have 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-6, Sleeper class coaches- 7, General Second class-3, Second class cum luggage/ Divyangjan -1 and Motor Car-1 in its composition.