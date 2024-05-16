ADVERTISEMENT

Weekly special train from Bhubaneswar to Yelahanka via Duvvada

Published - May 16, 2024 07:25 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A weekly special train is being operated by operated from Bhubaneswar to Yelahanka, via Duvvada, on Saturdays from June 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 02811 Bhubaneswar-Yelahanka special train will leave Bhubaneswar at 7.15 p.m. on Saturdays from June 1 to 29 and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 1.53 a.m. and leave at 1.55 a.m. to reach Yelahanka at 11.55 p.m.

In the return direction, 02812 Yelahanka-Bhubaneswar special train will leave Yelahanka at 5 a.m. on Mondays from June 3 to July 1 and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 4.30 a.m. and depart at 4.32 a.m. to reach Bhubaneswar at 12.15 p.m., according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

This train will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Nandyal, Dhone, Dharmavaram and Sri Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The train will have 16 AC III-Tier coaches and two generator motor cars.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US