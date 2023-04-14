ADVERTISEMENT

Weekly special express train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi from April 19 for Ganga Pushkarams

April 14, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A weekly Special Express trains 08588/08587 will be operated by the East Coast Railway between Visakhapatnam-Banaras (Varanasi) -Visakhapatnam for five trips in each direction to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Ganga Pushkarams.

Train no.08588 will leave Visakhapatnam at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesdays from April 19 to May 17 to reach Banaras on the next day at 4 p.m.

In the return direction, 08587 will leave Banaras at 6 p.m. on Thursdays from April 20 to May 18 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 8.30 p.m., according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

These pair of trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Bobbli, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Barkakana, Lateher, Daltonganj, Garwaroad, Dehri on son, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadya and Varanasi

The train will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper-12, General Second Class-2 and Second Class cum Luggage/Divyangjan coaches-2.

