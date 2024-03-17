ADVERTISEMENT

Weekly Spandana programme cancelled till further orders in Visakhapatnam district

March 17, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from various districts in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday informed that the Jaganannaku Chebudam, the weekly grievance reddressal programme, will be stopped from Monday (March 18) as the model code of conduct came into force.

The Visakhapatnam District Collector in an official release informed the public not to attend the programme till further orders. “The weekly programme Jagannanku Chebudam has been cancelled till further orders,” Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna said.

The State government had relaunched Spandana programme in March 2021. People used to travel from longer distances to the district headquarters to attend the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US