Weekly Spandana programme cancelled till further orders in Visakhapatnam district

March 17, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from various districts in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday informed that the Jaganannaku Chebudam, the weekly grievance reddressal programme, will be stopped from Monday (March 18) as the model code of conduct came into force.

The Visakhapatnam District Collector in an official release informed the public not to attend the programme till further orders. “The weekly programme Jagannanku Chebudam has been cancelled till further orders,” Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna said.

The State government had relaunched Spandana programme in March 2021. People used to travel from longer distances to the district headquarters to attend the programme.

