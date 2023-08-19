Weekly shandies still a big draw in semi-urban and rural areas in united Visakhapatnam district

August 19, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

At a time when grocery stores are hit hard by mall culture, which has pervaded cities, shandies continue to draw buyers in large numbers in the semi-urban and rural areas. These shandies are not only business centres but also foster a lasting bonding between the buyers and sellers.

Contrary to popular belief, it is not just vegetables that one can get at these shandies, one can get almost everything ranging from safety pins to textiles, fancy products, ropes, pulses, fish and livestock.

A glance at the vegetable stalls on either side of the road leading to the Atchutapuram shandy gives a newcomer the impression that a few vegetable vendors are doing business beside the road. Located on the Pudimadaka Main Road, at a stone’s throw from the busy Atchutapuram Circle, the scores of stalls, selling a wide range of articles of everyday use, apart from vegetables, are seen attracting a steady stream of visitors.

On walking a little inside, one will realise that the shandy is no small business. While the vegetable stalls seem to be doing the maximum business, traders dealing with pulses and livestock are doing no less.

The total business through the sale of vegetables, spices and textiles at the Atchutapuram shandy, which is held on Fridays, will be of the order of ₹15 lakh, according to conservative estimates.

No less than 100 lambs and 50 buffaloes are sold at the livestock market, located at the fag-end of the shandy. This would mean an additional business of around ₹20 lakh at the shandy.

Bera Sambamurthy (65) was seen folding pieces of newspaper to pack different varieties of pulses in small quantities for a customer. He agreed to talk to this scribe, even as he continued with packing and attending to the needs of his customers.

“I have been doing business at this shandy for about 40 years. Shandies are not just bazaars, where people come to buy vegetables and other articles. In my younger days, I had started selling turmeric, shikakai, ginger and soapnut. Later, I had forayed into the sale of pulses,” he says.

“I have quite a few customers, who make it a point to come to my stall, even if they have moved to distant villages. Their loyalty passes on from generation to generation, and they send their children and grandchildren to my stall giving my name and mobile number. The bond does not end with just buying and selling of goods. They invite us to their family functions and they expect us to reciprocate,” says Mr. Sambamurthy.

“People from Rambilli, Elamanchili, Munagapaka and nearby villages come to this shandy. Prior to COVID-19, I used to set up my stall at the shandies being held at six different places on different days in a week, in combined Visakhapatnam district. Post-COVID, I am only opening my stall at Thummapala and Thallapalem shandies apart from Atchutapuram every week. The business at shandies has been hit by about 50% after the proliferation of malls,” he says.

Dhanalakshmi, a middle aged woman, came all the way from Rayapalem village, about 6 km away to buy spices from Mr. Sambamurthy’s stall.

Girls from Anakapalle, studying Intermediate at a private college at Atchutapuram, were seen buying vegetables after their college hours. “The prices are cheaper here compared to Anakapalle and our parents have asked us to shop after college,” they say.

No wonder, shandies continue to be popular, despite the onslaught from malls.

