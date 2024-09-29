GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Weekly-offs to resume for Rythu Bazaars from October 1 in Vizag

Farmers and staff argue that the off is essential for providing rest to the farmers and to enable sanitation activities in the Bazaar premises

Published - September 29, 2024 07:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Collector Ashok Mayur on Sunday issued orders to resume the weekly-off for four Rythu Bazaars in Visakhapatnam starting from October 1.

Weekly-off for four Rythu Bazaars — MYP Colony Rythu Bazaar, Narasimha Nagar Rythu Bazaar, Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar and Kancharapalem Rythu Bazaar — were withdrawn on a pilot basis for the past two weeks.

However several farmers from the Rythu Bazaars opposed the decision, and remained absent as per usual on the day, ultimately lodging a complaint with an MLA. Farmers and staff argued that weekly-offs are essential not only for providing rest to the farmers, but to enable sanitation activities in the Bazaar premises.

Following the feedback from the farmers and public elected representatives, the Joint Collector issued orders to resume the weekly-offs. While Seethammadhara and Kancharapalem Rythu Bazaars will be closed on Tuesday, MVP Colony and Narasimha Nagar Rythu Bazaars will be closed on Wednesday.

