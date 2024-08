District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad on Sunday informed that there will be no weekly grievance cell on Monday till September 6 due to the Election Code in force in the wake of MLC byelection. The Election Commission issued the notification on July 30. The Election Code has been in force since then. Therefore, the weekly grievance cell is being canceled till the end of the election code, the Collector said.

