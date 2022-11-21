Weeklong tribal festival concludes in Visakhapatnam

November 21, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The valedictory of the weeklong tribal festival, organised as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas or Tribal Pride Day, was held under the aegis of the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Mission (TCR&TM), A.P., Visakhapatnam, at Gayatri Vidya Parishad College campus at Rushikonda here on Monday.

ITDA-Paderu Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna participated as the chief guest. Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) Managing Director G. Suresh Kumar and S. Rajani, a professor, participated as guests at the valedictory.

Students from all ITDAs in the State put up an exhibition as part of the concluding function. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Gopalakrishna called upon the tribal students to set their goals and work towards achieving them. Mr. Suresh Kumar and Prof. Rajani hoped that the tribal students from Andhra Pradesh would improve their skills to compete not only at the State-level but also at the national-level.

Executive Director of TCR&TM G. Chinababu said that prizes and certificates were given away to the winners who secured the first, second and third places in various events.

He said that seven programmes were conducted during the weeklong tribal festival from November 15. They include girijan carnival on November 15, tribal festival from November 15 to 17, Swachh campaign on November 18, sports and games, essay writing, elocution, drawing and painting on November 19 and 20.