  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Weeklong tribal festival concludes in Visakhapatnam

Set goals and strive to achieve them, ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna tells tribal students

November 21, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna distributing prizes to the winners at the valedictory of the tribal festival in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna distributing prizes to the winners at the valedictory of the tribal festival in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The valedictory of the weeklong tribal festival, organised as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas or Tribal Pride Day, was held under the aegis of the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Mission (TCR&TM), A.P., Visakhapatnam, at Gayatri Vidya Parishad College campus at Rushikonda here on Monday.

ITDA-Paderu Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna participated as the chief guest. Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) Managing Director G. Suresh Kumar and S. Rajani, a professor, participated as guests at the valedictory.

Students from all ITDAs in the State put up an exhibition as part of the concluding function. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Gopalakrishna called upon the tribal students to set their goals and work towards achieving them. Mr. Suresh Kumar and Prof. Rajani hoped that the tribal students from Andhra Pradesh would improve their skills to compete not only at the State-level but also at the national-level.

Executive Director of TCR&TM G. Chinababu said that prizes and certificates were given away to the winners who secured the first, second and third places in various events.

He said that seven programmes were conducted during the weeklong tribal festival from November 15. They include girijan carnival on November 15, tribal festival from November 15 to 17, Swachh campaign on November 18, sports and games, essay writing, elocution, drawing and painting on November 19 and 20.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.