Weeklong tribal Festival begins on a colourful note in Visakhapatnam

November 15, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A festive atmosphere prevailed as hundreds of people marched from the Alluri Sitharama Raju statue (near The Park Hotel) to the main venue, opposite the Viswapriya Function Hall, as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas or ‘Tribal Pride Day’, organised on the Beach Road here on Tuesday.

The tribal artistes, dressed in colourful attire, presented ‘Kommu’, ‘Dhimsa’ and other folk dances as they marched along the 3-km route. The weeklong tribal festival is being organised by the State government, as part of programme of the Government of India, through the Tribal Cultural Research & Training Mission (TCR&TM) and the Tribal Welfare Department.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Peedika Rajanna Dora, who participated as the chief guest, released balloons to mark the inaugural of the festival. He went round the stalls, erected at the venue. A total of 25 stalls, including bamboo crafts, clay works and jute bags, were erected at the venue.

Jallipalli Subhadra, Chairperson, Zilla Parishad, Visakhapatnam, V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, MP, (Rajya Sabha); Viswasarayi Kalavathi, MLA (Palakonda), Chetti Palguna, MLA(Araku), K. Bhagya Lakshmi, MLA(Paderu), Sobha Swathi Rani, Chairperson, Girijana Cooperative Corporation (GCC), Chinta Tavudamma, Member, Girijana Cooperative Corporation (GCC), Paradhi Chinnapadora, Director, AP Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd., (TRICOR), Maddila Ramakrishna, Director, AP Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd (TRICOR), Savara Eswaramma, Director, TRICOR, M. Jahnavi, Director, Tribal Welfare Department, Government of A.P., A. Mallikarjuna, District Collector, Visakhapatnam, Ch. Srikanth, Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, Gopalakrishna Ronanki, Project Officer, ITDA, Paderu, C. Vishnu Charan, Project Officer, ITDA, Parvathipuram, B. Navya, Project Officer, ITDA Seethampeta, G. Suresh Kumar, Vice–Chairman and Managing Director, GCC, and Ravindra Babu Esa, Mission Director, TCR & TM among were those who participated in the inaugural function.