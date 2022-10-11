Weekend special train from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam on October 15

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 11, 2022 20:42 IST

A weekend special train from Bengaluru Cantt to Visakhapatnam is being operated by South Western Railway (SWR) for one trip on October 15.

Train no. 06587 will leave Bengaluru Cantt at 3.50 p.m. on Saturday and reach Visakhapatnam at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The train will have 15 Sleeper coaches, 2 AC – 1 and GSLR – 2.

The train will have stoppages at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot and Duvvada.

