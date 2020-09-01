Weed oil worth ₹1.5 lakh recovered at Pendurthi

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 September 2020 23:17 IST

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) conducted a raid and recovered 895 grams weed oil (Hashish oil) worth ₹1.5 lakh, at Pendurthi Junction, here on Tuesday. However the accused fled from the spot.

Based on credible information, the CTF team conducted the raid.

According to the police, the accused dropped some of his belongings, including photocopy of aadhaar card, while fleeing from the spot.

The case has been handed over to Pendurthi police for further action.

In another case, a CTF team conducted raid at HB Colony area and arrested six persons on the charge of gambling. Police seized ₹14,640 from them. The case has been handed over to MVP police for further action.