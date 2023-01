January 28, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

PMJ Jewels’ two-day wedding jewellery exhibition began at Novotel Hotel, Varun Beach, here on Saturday. The exhibition will showcase 10,000 plus never-seen-before handcrafted designer wedding jewellery in diamond and gold.

Sanyasi Rao, Additional Commissioner, GMVC, and Vijaya Nirmala, VMRDA chairperson, were present at the launch of the the exhibition as chief guests.

Anand Jilagam, PMJ Jewels’ Vizag Head. was present.