February 26, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday launched a website of the Snake Saver Society.

Mr. Amarnath commended the Society for not only saving the lives of people from venomous snakes but also for saving the snakes from extinction. He also appreciated Rokkam Kiran Kumar, the snake catcher, who has been doing yeoman services to the people for the past several years.

Interested persons can log on to www.snakesaverkiran.com for more details.