March 03, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A website (https://www.drkoredlaramaprabha.in/ ) of the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) candidate for the North Graduates Constituency MLC election Koredla Ramaprabha was launched by former Member of the UPSC K.S. Chalam at a programme organised at Alluri Vignana Kendram here on Friday.

Ms. Ramaprabha is supported by over 250 people’s organisations, according to A. Aja Sarma, general secretary, Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA).