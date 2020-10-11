Webinar on water resource management

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 October 2020 00:57 IST

A one-day international webinar on “Challenges and Strategies Towards Sustainable Water Resource Management in Visakhapatnam District” was held at Andhra University on Saturday.

The webinar was jointly organised by the Department of Economics and the Department of Geo-Engineering, Andhra University and United Nations University Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability (UNU-IAS).

About ten resource persons who have vast experience in water resources presented their views on this theme. More than 300 delegates from 12 countries, including Japan, the USA, U.K, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Tunisia, had registered.