We will not allow privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says Lokesh

December 18, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has assured the displaced persons of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) that the TDP-JSP government will not accept privatisation of VSP and immediately after coming to power in the 2024 elections it will raise its voice in Parliament on the issue.

The TDP leader ended his 226-day ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra here on Monday.

The displaced persons met Mr. Lokesh during his padayatra at Gajuwaka, and brought to his notice that justice has not been done to them even after four decades of giving their lands for the setting up of the steel plant. They apprised him of the Centre’s plan to privatise the plant, and once the Centre goes ahead with it, they would be the worst-hit as a majority of them were yet to get compensation for the land and also jobs as promised by the management.

Mr. Lokesh said that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the only shore-based steel plant in the country, was set up as a result of many sacrifices and after prolonged struggles. The privatisation of the plant would not be allowed under any circumstances. He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has remained silent on the issue for fear of reprisal by the Centre by bringing back the cases pending against him,

He also said that the TDP government would initiate steps for the welfare and security of the steel plant employees, workers and displaced persons by implementing all the promises made to them.

Mr. Lokesh told the Padmsali representatives, who met him at Durgapuram bus stand, that Mr. Jagan had failed to keep him promise of being the ‘backbone of’ of BCs. As many as 55 handloom workers had committed suicide in the YSRCP rule, and the Chief Minister had failed to console the bereaved family members, he alleged.

He said: “Once we come back to power, TIDCO houses will be built for the handloom workers in urban areas and common working sheds with all basic amenities would be set up for them. Subsidies would be extended to them for purchase of raw materials, and 200 units of free power would be provided to them.”

