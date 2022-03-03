‘We walked for 36 km without food and water’

Vizag girl recalls harrowing experience in Ukraine

VISAKHAPATNAM

“We were asleep in our hostel as usual on February 24 morning, when we heard the sound of an explosion. We peeped out and saw fighter jets flying overhead and thought that it was some routine operation. An hour later, we heard the news of a bomb blast in Kyiv,” recalls Korra Kavitha (25), who has returned to the city from the war-torn Ukraine.

Ms. Kavitha is doing her MBA II year at the European University in the capital city of Kyiv. She would have completed her course in another six months after which the university would have sent her on a six-month internship to some foreign university.

“We were terribly frightened and wanted to return to India immediately, but the ticket price was very high. Some of our Indian students in the university, who managed to book their tickets, were told that the flight supposed to leave on February 24 was rescheduled to leave by the morning of February 25..”

“I and my Indian friends decided to move out of the capital city in view of the threat of bombing. I was the only girl in the seven-member group. One of the boys had a car and we decided to go to Lviv and from there to the Poland border. Before we could reach the border, there was a huge traffic jam with vehicles lined up for several kilometers. We abandoned the cars beside the road and started walking,” says Ms. Kavitha.

“We walked for nearly 36 km without food and water, braving the minus 3 degree Celsius temperature and managed to reach the border. But, our travails did not end there with hundreds of people of different nationalities, already waiting to cross over to Poland. The Ukranian Police were allowing only Ukranians and Russians, while declining permission to others. They finally agreed to allow women and children.”

“I did not want to leave my Indian friends behind and decided to stay back till they were also allowed. Some of the public were drunk and were misbehaving. We had no sleep for four days and were out in the biting cold. They finally allowed our group. Once we crossed into Poland, Indian Embassy officials received us and took us to a hotel and provided food and shelter to all of us. Already several Indians were there at the hotel,” recalls Kavitha.

“We were put on a flight from Poland to New Delhi and from there to Vizag by another flight on Wednesday evening. Penuguduru Bhuva Savan (26) of Sabbavaram in Visakhapatnam district also came by the same flight,” Ms. Kavitha added.