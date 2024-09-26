We built our house in Hyderabad with Vizag steel, says Lokesh

On the second day of his visit to the city on September 26 (Thursday), Information Technology Minister N. Lokesh had darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam. After offering prayers, he enquired about the services being offered to the devotees at the temple.

Later, Mr. Lokesh visited a few schools, interacted with the children, and enquired about the facilities in the institutions.

At the ‘Praja Darbar’ conducted at the TDP office, Mr. Lokesh received grievances from the people.

Members of the A.P. Nurses’ Struggle Committee met Mr. Lokesh and appealed to him to regularise the services of the contract nurses.

Scribes’ plea

Leaders of journalist associations met Mr. Lokesh and urged him to allot eligible members of the fraternity four cents of land and extend ₹10,000 as pension. They also sought financial assistance to the families of journalists affected by COVID-19.

S. Nagamani and G. Jayalakshmi from Koduru in Anakapalli district brought to Mr. Lokesh’s notice the issue of encroachment of their 5.22-acre land by a few people with the support of YSRCP leaders.

Candidates who qualified in DSC-2008 urged him to address their grievances, and continue the benefit of fee reimbursement to the candidates declared ineligible for having electricity bill exceeding 300 units per month.

Earlier, Mr. Lokesh held an internal review meeting with Gajuwaka MLA and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat on RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Reiterating that the steel plant would not be privatised, Mr. Lokesh said he and his family had a personal connection with it as they had constructed their house in Hyderabad with the iron sourced from the VSP.

Mr. Lokesh said he would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and appeal to him to exert pressure on the Centre for an amicable solution.