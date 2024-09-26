GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

We built our house in Hyderabad with Vizag steel, says Lokesh

The plant will not be privatised, he says, and promises to take it up with the Chief Minister

Published - September 26, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
IT Minister N. Lokesh offering prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

IT Minister N. Lokesh offering prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

On the second day of his visit to the city on September 26 (Thursday), Information Technology Minister N. Lokesh had darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam. After offering prayers, he enquired about the services being offered to the devotees at the temple.

Later, Mr. Lokesh visited a few schools, interacted with the children, and enquired about the facilities in the institutions.

At the ‘Praja Darbar’ conducted at the TDP office, Mr. Lokesh received grievances from the people.

Members of the A.P. Nurses’ Struggle Committee met Mr. Lokesh and appealed to him to regularise the services of the contract nurses.

Scribes’ plea

Leaders of journalist associations met Mr. Lokesh and urged him to allot eligible members of the fraternity four cents of land and extend ₹10,000 as pension. They also sought financial assistance to the families of journalists affected by COVID-19.

S. Nagamani and G. Jayalakshmi from Koduru in Anakapalli district brought to Mr. Lokesh’s notice the issue of encroachment of their 5.22-acre land by a few people with the support of YSRCP leaders.

Candidates who qualified in DSC-2008 urged him to address their grievances, and continue the benefit of fee reimbursement to the candidates declared ineligible for having electricity bill exceeding 300 units per month.

Earlier, Mr. Lokesh held an internal review meeting with Gajuwaka MLA and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat on RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Reiterating that the steel plant would not be privatised, Mr. Lokesh said he and his family had a personal connection with it as they had constructed their house in Hyderabad with the iron sourced from the VSP.

Mr. Lokesh said he would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and appeal to him to exert pressure on the Centre for an amicable solution.

Published - September 26, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.