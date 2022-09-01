Visakhapatnam: We are watching you, traffic police caution errant drivers

Several motorists penalised via Command Control Centre

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 01, 2022 22:19 IST

CCTV cameras installed at junctions across the city will keep an eye on those breaking traffic rules, the police said. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Motorists who jump the red light, drive rashly, or engage in triple-riding assuming that there are no police watching will be in for a rude surprise when they find out that they have been penalised for breaking traffic rules, the Visakhapatnam City Police said.

The police have now started registering cases against traffic violators through the Command Control Centre (CCC) in Visakhapatnam.

On August 30, the city police booked a number of cases against people involved in rash driving and lane-hopping on the roads. The cases were booked based on evidence recorded in CCTV surveillance cameras arranged at several junctions across the city.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth warned motorists not to be involved in any traffic violation assuming that there are no traffic police personnel nearby and that nobody is watching.

According to Mr. Srikanth, the police are keeping an eye on traffic violators through the Police Command Control Centre. “Several persons were found driving rashly at PM Palem, Car Shed Junction, Kommadi and Hanumanthawaka areas. Most of those who were caught are college students and youth,” he said. He cautioned people not to break traffic rules and to drive in a responsible manner.

