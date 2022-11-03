We are not your enemy, we are your Opposition: Ayyanna

Coming out of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, after the court turned down the plea of the AP CID to take him in remand, former TDP Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should realise that “we are not his enemy, we are his Opposition and the Indian Constitution has given us the right to raise our voice against the wrongdoings of the government”.

He was speaking to the media late on Thursday evening after coming out of the court.

Debate, discussion and criticism are common in democratic form of government and the Chief Minister should take it positively. “He is setting a bad example by indulging in politics of vengeance,” he said.

“I am not afraid if the Chief Minister takes his revenge on me for speaking openly against the wrong policies of the government, but he should not target my family, the women and children in my house,” he said.

Even during Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime, things were much better, he said.