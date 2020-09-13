Visakhapatnam

Waterspout fascinates visitors at beach

A waterspout created commotion among fishermen at the Fishing Harbour and fascinated visitors to the beach, for a few minutes.

Some visitors to the beach and those at the Fishing Harbour caught the waterspout on their mobile cameras and posted them on social media.

“We haven’t received any information about the waterspout but it is not an unusual phenomenon. Cumulonimbus clouds, due to pressure gradient, suck up water and objects (fish) and the spout travels for some distance before falling to the ground. They may usually go unnoticed at deep sea but when they happen on the coast, they get noticed by people on the shore,” said a spokesman of the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC).

