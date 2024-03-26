GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water will be pumped from Yeleru reservoir from April 15 to meet water needs of Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner

March 26, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has said that water levels in some reservoirs is said to be low and the corporation would initiate pumping from Yeleru reservoir to Meghadrigedda from April 15 till July to meet the water requirements of Visakhapatnam.

Yeleru, Godavari, Gosthani, Meghadrigedda, Gambheeram, Thadipudi, Mudasarlova and a few others have been water sources for the city, of which Yeleru provides the most quantity, he said.

Mr. Saikanth Varma was speaking to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, who organised a meeting to discuss about the present situation of drinking water supply and preparation of summer action plan.

Officials from the GVMC, Rural Water Supply, Panchayat Raj, and other departments concerned attended the meeting.

Mr. Mallikarjuna has said that during October to December in last year, the district had not received good rains. He asked the officials to estimate the water needs and make necessary arrangements to ensure people do not face inconvenience. He has also directed the officials to check if there are any leaks and take up repairs of motor pipes and borewells.

Meanwhile, Alluri Sitharama Raju District Collector Vijaya Sunitha has instructed the officials to focus on hill top habitations and ensure there is no drinking water supply problem in this summer. She conducted a meeting to review summer water action plan with the officials concerned here on Tuesday. She said that of the 98,639 borewells in the district, as many as 228 not working and of the 29 motors, 16 need repairs. She directed the officials to complete the works by March 31.

