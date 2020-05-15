Water supply work inspected

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 May 2020 23:19 IST

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana on Friday inspected the water supply work taken up at a cost of ₹4.6 lakh at Rushikonda beach.

After field inspection with District Tourism Development Officer Purnima Devi, she issued solid waste management, ‘no plastic’ and other certificates to the latter.

Chief Medical Officer (Health) K.S.L.G. Sastry and other officials participated.