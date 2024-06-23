ADVERTISEMENT

Water supply to be interrupted in ward 7, 8 today

Published - June 23, 2024 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) C.M. Saikanth Varma in a press release on Sunday said that several colonies in ward 7 and 8 — Midhilapuri Colony, Old Madhurawada, NGO’s Colony, RH Colony, Muslim Colony, Ashok Nagar, Tulasi Nagar, HPCL Layout, Lakshmivanipalem, Repallipalem, Bakkannapalem, Durga Nagar and Chandrampalem will see water supply interruption on June 24. He said that the water supply wing will take up repair works to plug the leakages of the pipeline at Boni village.

