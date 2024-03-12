Water supply situation comfortable in Visakhapatnam despite rising temperatures, say GVMC officials

March 12, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The day temperatures have shot up in the city for the past few days and it seems like the summer has almost began. Many cities in the South India are facing a water crisis at the beginning of March. Visakhapatnam has not seen any major water scarcity for the past five years. Will it see any any water supply issue in the coming months, this summer? Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials rule out such possibility.

As per the statistics obtained from the GVMC, the water level of Yeleru reservoir, which supplies nearly half of the total 80 MGD of water requirement of the city, stands at 73.61 metres (on Tuesday), against the maximum storage of 86.56 metres, minimum drawdown level (MDDL) of 71.54 metres and low level of 62 metres. Though the water levels seem to be low, when compared to the last year during the beginning of March, the GVMC officials assure that there is no need to worry at all.

“For the whole year, the GVMC draws around 7 tmc ft of water from the Yeleru reservoir. For the coming three to four months, there would not be more than 2 tmc ft of water requirement. So, there would not be any problem,” said a senior GVMC official.

Water level in Thatipudi reservoir, which supplies almost 10 MGD water to the city, stands at 291 feet, as against the maximum storage level and MDDL of 297 feet and 251 feet respectively.

Water level in Meghadrigedda reservoir stands at 49.60 feet against its maximum storage level and MDDL of 61 feet and 44 feet respectively. Water level at Gambheeram gedda is at 122 feet against its maximum storage level of 126 feet. Raiwada reservoir’s maximum storage level is about 114 feet and its present level is 107 feet and MDDL of 99 metres.

For the last four to five years, the municipal corporation has not faced any major water crisis during the summer, thanks to copious rains. The corporation is very much optimistic that there would not be any issue this year too.

“In general, water usage doubles during summer in most of the households. This apart, due to evaporation, water spills/leakages and diversion, water shortage is reported. But this year, there may not be any such problem,” the GVMC official added.

Every year, the GVMC prepares a summer action plan through which they plan to deploy water tankers to vulnerable areas, arranging additional bores, repairing existing ones and preventing spills. As of now, the corporation is in the process of preparing the plan, which may be out soon.

