Water bodies in spate in Visakha Agency after rains

Some remote villages cut off from plain areas

Post rains due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, perennial streams, rivulets, reservoirs and other water bodies in the Visakhapatnam district are brimming and a few are also overflowing, especially in the Agency areas of the district. With geddas, culverts and streams overflowing, some of the interior villages in the rural areas as well as in the Agency areas have been cut off from the plain areas on Tuesday. However by Wednesday, situation in many village became normal, according to the locals. A few villages in the rural parts of the district also reported crop losses.

Pedderu, Tandava and Kalyanapulova have received a good amount of water flow due to the rains. It was learnt that due to heavy inflow in several reservoirs, water is being released.

Due to overflow on to the roads near Kakarapadu and Ratnampeta villages in Koyyuru mandal, normal communication has been disrupted, said the locals.

It was reported that due to overflow of Varaha river, a part of the embankment was washed away near Somudevapalli in S. Rayavaram mandal, cutting off two to three villages. Authorities concerned had rushed to the spot to caution the villages and take safety precautions.

Similarly, a few interior villages have lost connection with the mandal headquarters in Hukumpeta mandal. Matsyagedda river was also seen overflowing since the last couple of days.

E. Kotturu village was also cut off from Paderu mandal, according to some locals who informed their family members living in the road front villages. Crop damages were reported in Golugonda, K.D.Peta and Narsipatnam mandals. Officials are assessing the losses.

ITDA Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna said that many of the water bodies are overflowing, but fortunately, no untoward incidents were reported in the Agency, he said.

“We have set up a control room at Paderu keeping in view the heavy rains to monitor the situation. We have not received any information on any villages losing connectivity,” he said.

Following the rains, waterfalls in the Agency areas have come alive, especially Kothapalli waterfalls, Ananthagiri waterfalls, Sariya waterfalls and a few other located in interior areas. Locals say that with consecutive three-day holidays starting from Friday, the Agency areas especially waterfalls might see a tourist rush.

Post rains, sanitation in the city as well the rural areas has gone for a toss. Piles of uncleared garbage is being sighted at many places in the GVMC limits. Due to rains on Wednesday, drains overflowed in several colonies at Gajuwaka.