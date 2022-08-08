Visakhapatnam

Watchman, wife found dead in an under-construction apartment in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 08, 2022 20:57 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 20:57 IST

A watchman and his wife were found dead in an under-construction apartment at Saptagiri Nagar in Pendurthi mandal, here on Monday.

The deceased were identified as D. Apparao (60) and D. Lakshmi (55).

The couple were found dead in their house with severe head injuries and as per the police, they were probably hit on the head with wooden poles that are used at construction sites.

A police team led by DCP Garud Sumit Sunil, ACP (Crime) Penta Rao and Pendurthi CI Ashok Kumar inspected the crime scene.

Clues team and dog squad were also deployed for evidence collection and further investigation.

The couple hailed from a village near Bobbili in Vizianagaram district.

Investigation is on.

