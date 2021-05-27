Watch | Fire at substation in Visakhapatnam

27 May 2021 11:03 IST

A video on the fire that broke out at Gopalapatnam APEPDCL sub station, Visakhapatnam at around 3.30 a.m. on Thursday.

A fire broke at Gopalapatnam APEPDCL sub station, Visakhapatnam at around 3.30 a.m. on Thursday. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took about 2hours to douse the fire, said assistant district fire officer Gopi Krishna. No casualties or injuries were reported. But it took some time to douse the fire due to presence of good quantity of transformer oil in the transformers. The cause of fire is being investigated and loss of material is being assessed.

