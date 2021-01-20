Waste-to-Energy plant works will be completed by month-end: Srijana

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 January 2021 00:55 IST

Municipal Commissioner inspects trial run of biomining project

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that works for the Waste-to-Energy recycling plant being set up at Kapuluppada will be completed by the month-end and she also said that the trial run will be conducted. Ms. Srijana along with Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao and others inspected works of various projects at Kapuluppada here on Tuesday.

She said that the project worth ₹320 crore will generate 15 MW of power using the solid waste from the city. She also inspected trial run of biomining project at Kapuluppada and enquired about the progress of the works with the officials concerned.

Meanwhile, GVMC officials organised a coordination meet with Swachh Survekshan 2021 team at VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Tuesday. She instructed the Zonal Commissioners to appoint special officers to take the Swachhata app and Citizen Feedback initiative forward. The Municipal Commissioner also asked the staff to create awareness over the SS 2021 with the help of ward secretaries, Resident Welfare Associations and NGOs.