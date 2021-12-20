‘Waste-to-Energy plant will function from this month-end’

Visakhapatnam

20 December 2021 01:20 IST

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha has said that Waste-to-Energy(WTE) recycling plant which was set up at Kapuluppada will start functioning from this month-end. He appealed the citizens to hand over household wastes to the sanitary staff without fail.

The GVMC Commissioner also stressed on the need for citizen engagement in the corporation activities for achieving good rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2022.

The GVMC Commissioner along with Gajuwaka MLA T Nagi Reddy and others participated in ‘Citizen Engagement - Cleanliness of Adarsh Ground’ programme at Ward No 73, Gajuwaka here on Sunday.

Mr. Lakshmisha said that the corporation has got less points due to lack of citizen partnership in the SS 2021. He said that there was a need to create greater awareness on cleanliness and to engage citizens in the SS activities. The role of citizens, NGOs, resident welfare associations was very important, he said. He also asked the officials to create awareness among the people against dumpgin of wastes on roads, drains, canals and greenbelt areas.

Mr. Nagi Reddy spoke about the increasing plastic pollution in the city. Corporators A.J. Stalin and Bhupathiraju Sujatha also spoke.

The members cleaned the premises of Adarsh Ground on the occasion.

Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry and Zonal Commissioner Sridhar were present.