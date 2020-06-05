Waste-to-energy plant to be ready by year-end

A new deadline, December, 2020, has been fixed for the commercial operation of the waste-to-energy(WTE) power project taken up by the JIFT Urban Infrastructure Limited at Kapuluppada under the limits of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, who recently inspected the plant, expressed displeasure over the slow progress of works and the delay in the project. It was learnt that after COVID-19 lockdown, unavailability of labourers stopped civil works at the plant.

GVMC Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao admitted that initially there was a shortage of labourers. But later the works resumed, he added.

He said that the GVMC Commissioner has set them a new deadline of December 2020.

‘23% works pending’

According to GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, almost 77% civil works at the plant were completed and 23% works are yet to be completed. He said that the equipment required has also been procured by the agency.

“The GVMC has Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste plant operating. A waste-to-energy plant under operation will not only solve waste disposing woes for the Urban Local Body (ULB), but also achieve good ranking in the Swachh Bharat Mission,” he said.

In February 2016, the GVMC had entered into an agreement with the JIFT Urban Infrastructure Limited for the project. In December 2018, the GVMC has given 17.08 acre land at Kapuluppada on lease for a period of 25 years.

Chief Medical & Officer of Health (CMoH), K.S.L.G Sastry said that as per the agreement, the GVMC will supply 900 to 1,000 tonnes of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) gathered from the households to the facility on daily basis and also bear the transportation cost. The company would generate 15 MW of power from the solid waste. Discom will procure power from the plant.

“The earlier scheduled commercial operation date was July 2020. With the lockdown and labour issues, it was pushed back. We are now hopeful that the plant will get operational by year-end,” he added.